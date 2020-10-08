1/2
Julia Y. Olson
1923 - 2020
Julia Y Olson
04/09/1923 - 09/24/2020
Julia Y Olson passed away September 24, 2020, at the Veterans Home in The Dalles, Oregon. She was born April 9, 1923, in Preston, Idaho, to George and Rosetta Young, and was the youngest of five children. Julia's family moved to Thatcher, Idaho, for her elementary years. Julia lived with her sister, Vilda Bartchi, in Providence, Utah, during high school, and while attending Utah State Agricultural College. She enlisted in the Navy WAVES during World War II, serving as a hospital corpsman at the Bethesda Naval Hospital (the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center), then as a dental hygienist in Boston. She married Justin Mathews of Providence, Utah, and they had daughter, Kathleen. Justin soon died in a farming accident. Julia married Helmer Olson from Logan and they had five children. They divorced after 23 years, and Julia married Jim Smith.
Julia is survived by children Kathleen (Boyce) Black, Rex (Terri) Olson, Carl (Michelle) Olson, Keith (Julie) Olson, Rita (Carl David) Evans, and Vicki (Glenn) Greenleaf, 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and husband Jim Smith.
Her Memorial will be Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints, The Dalles, Oregon.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints
