Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lundstrom Park LDS chapel 1600 E 1350 North Logan , UT Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Lundstrom Park LDS chapel 1600 E 1350 North Logan , UT Funeral service 11:00 AM Lundstrom Park LDS chapel 1600 E 1350 North Logan , UT

Julie Caprice Nielson

September 16, 1966 - April 25, 2019

Our dearest sweetest Julie Caprice Olsen Nielson passed away so peacefully surrounded by her children, beloved granddaughters, and husband in the early afternoon of 24 April 2019, after a mighty battle against cancer at the much too young age of 52. Her courage, strength, and determination in this fight was indicative of the way she lived her life; she never backed down from a challenge, worked hard at everything that she did, and fiercely loved her family and the gospel. Julie was born on 16 September 1966, as the first of three wonderful children to Evan Quain and Karin Amalie Olsen in Wiesbaden, West Germany. She spent the first few exceptionally cute years of her life in Germany and then in Italy, where she was the bella bambina of the beach with her gorgeous blonde hair and tan skin. Her parents then moved to Utah, finally settling in Farmington. Many friends and family who knew her during this part of her early life knew her only as Keppy, and many didn't even know her real name. Julie was always a stellar student and loved learning, and particularly excelled in the sciences where she earned multiple honors and recognitions. She was an honors student and the Science Sterling Scholar at Davis High School in Farmington. She was active in clubs and well-loved by her friends and fellow students. Upon graduation, Julie made the decision to study at Utah State University, a decision she loved and never regretted, and was always proud to be an Aggie. After several changes she finally found the major that she enjoyed, and she earned a BS in Chemistry from USU in June of 1989. It was during her college days where she also met and married the love of her life and best friend Layne Nielson, who in that moment on 19 June 1987, became the luckiest and most blessed man in the world. Layne and Julie were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Following graduation, Julie stuck with Layne as his 20-year career in the U.S. Navy took them to many exciting locations and fun adventures. And every place they went, Julie made deep and long-lasting friendships that she maintains to this day. During these adventures, her greatest blessings and loves of her life joined their family one by one: Joshua, Aubrey, Gabrielle, and Kendall. To say that they were and still are her world would be the understatement of understatements. She would go and frequently did go to the ends of the earth to protect, love, and take care of her family. She was proud of her children every single day! And as if four of her own children weren't enough, Julie and Layne added four additional exchange student children who truly became family members and who dearly love "Mama Julie" as much as she loves them: Kanta, Paz, Lasse, and Ludo. Now their guardian angel mom will continue her loving watch over her children and now grandchildren. Later in life Julie followed another dream of hers to become a nurse. It was not an easy task at that time in her life, but she did it and like everything else in her life she did it well. She made many wonderful friends along this new career path and was so grateful for the opportunity to bless lives as she loved to help people. Aside from all of this, Julie loved to create art and made many beautiful paintings, and her hand-painted annual Christmas cards were an awaited treat for many. She also loved to read and read voraciously. Never did she ever stop learning. One thing that Julie will always be remembered for and the legacy that she most wanted to leave for her children was her devotion to her Savior and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She held many different church callings throughout her life and took each one as a sacred duty to lift others, bring them closer to God, and ease burdens. She did this with a joy and a love that were both real and inspiring, and she truly demonstrated her love for God through her actions. To know Julie was to have no doubt about her convictions. You always knew where you stood with Julie, and she loved so deeply. Those of us that she has left behind are eternally thankful for her example of strength, courage, hard work, dedication, and love. These include her husband Layne who loves her more than anything, son Joshua, daughter Aubrey Shumway (husband Spencer, with granddaughters Harley and Isabelle, the adorable crown jewels and loves of Julie's life), daughter Gabrielle, son Kendall, father Evan Quain Olsen, mother Karin Olsen, brothers John (Wende) Olsen and Christopher (Charity) Olsen, parents-in-law David and Arta Nielson, an extended family that spreads forever, and many dear friends, all of whom love and will miss her so very much. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, 27 April 2019, at the Lundstrom Park LDS chapel at 1600 E 1350 North, Logan, UT 84341, with a visitation at the same location on Friday 26 April, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, Julie desired that donations be made to a scholarship of your choice at her beloved Utah State University in her name. Julie, although we know you will never be far away we will miss you more than words could ever say. Thank you for your strength and grace in the face of incredible challenges, and most of all for your enduring love. We love you, we love you, we love you. Aloha 'oe, aloha 'oe, E ke onaona noho i ka lipo, One fond embrace, A ho'i a'e au, Until we meet again.