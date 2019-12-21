|
|
Karen Grimmett Einzinger
November 20, 1955 - December 13, 2019
Karen Grimmett Einzinger, age 64, from Utah, passed away in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Karen was born in Paris, Idaho, on November 20, 1955, to Glenn Henry and Jean Lamb. Karen married the love of her life, Randall Einzinger on June 5, 1974. Karen raised three children Christopher Randall, Nicholas Robert and Megan. Karen had many jobs throughout her life, she worked as an embroiderer at Z-bag, a cashier at target, and the job she loved the most was being a hairdresser. Karen and Randy owned the Arkana Salon, where she had the pleasure of working with amazing ladies, many of which became close and dear friends.
Karen has five grandchildren that she absolutely adored and would often get into trouble because of her not-so-sneaky way of giving them sweets whenever she could. I am sure this is how her oldest grandson got his love of ice cream. One thing that will be missed by all that knew and loved Karen, is her loving smile and big heart. She would do anything she could to help friends and family regardless of being asked or not. Karen you will be sorely missed, the only comfort is knowing that you have been finally reunited with your love, Randy.
Karen was survived by her children: Christopher (Stacy), Nicholas (Acacia), Megan (Paul Rawlins), Grand children Cortland, Lillie, Raider, Lincoln, and Charli. Sisters Shannon (Richard Johnson) and Pam Grimmett, Brother Kevin (Joann).
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Randy, Father and Mother Glenn Henry and Jean Lamb, bother Gerald (Cindy).
Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A private family viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield, Utah (85 South Main), from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. Graveside services open to the public will take place at the Smithfield City Cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 21, 2019