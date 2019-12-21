Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
85 South Main Street
Smithfield, UT 84335
(435) 563-5621
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Smithfield City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Einzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Grimmett Einzinger


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Grimmett Einzinger Obituary
Karen Grimmett Einzinger
November 20, 1955 - December 13, 2019
Karen Grimmett Einzinger, age 64, from Utah, passed away in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Karen was born in Paris, Idaho, on November 20, 1955, to Glenn Henry and Jean Lamb. Karen married the love of her life, Randall Einzinger on June 5, 1974. Karen raised three children Christopher Randall, Nicholas Robert and Megan. Karen had many jobs throughout her life, she worked as an embroiderer at Z-bag, a cashier at target, and the job she loved the most was being a hairdresser. Karen and Randy owned the Arkana Salon, where she had the pleasure of working with amazing ladies, many of which became close and dear friends.
Karen has five grandchildren that she absolutely adored and would often get into trouble because of her not-so-sneaky way of giving them sweets whenever she could. I am sure this is how her oldest grandson got his love of ice cream. One thing that will be missed by all that knew and loved Karen, is her loving smile and big heart. She would do anything she could to help friends and family regardless of being asked or not. Karen you will be sorely missed, the only comfort is knowing that you have been finally reunited with your love, Randy.
Karen was survived by her children: Christopher (Stacy), Nicholas (Acacia), Megan (Paul Rawlins), Grand children Cortland, Lillie, Raider, Lincoln, and Charli. Sisters Shannon (Richard Johnson) and Pam Grimmett, Brother Kevin (Joann).
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Randy, Father and Mother Glenn Henry and Jean Lamb, bother Gerald (Cindy).
Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A private family viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield, Utah (85 South Main), from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. Graveside services open to the public will take place at the Smithfield City Cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -