Karen R. Buttars

April 27, 1944 - July 6, 2019

Karen Johnson Buttars, 75, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday July, 6, 2019. She was born April 27, 1944, to Lawrence Monroe Johnson and Inez Florence Udy. Karen suffered through a lot of illnesses in her lifetime. In the end she had been on dialysis 3 days a week and suffered from a heart condition. She had spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital this year and was released from Rocky Mountain Care facility 3 days before she passed away peacefully at home.

Karen married Leonard Norris Buttars on November 24, 1965, in the Logan Temple. Two years later their only daughter Angela came to the family. Karen had many talents but she didn't think of them as such. She loved to cook, bake, sew, crochet, knit, make jewelry and dote on her only daughter Angela. She enjoyed spending time with family. She spent a lot of time with family camping and at family reunions. She enjoyed meeting her sisters and mother to go to "town" (Logan) to shop.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in ward and stake callings and was always most at home in the Relief Society. She was in her comfort zone with anything that had to do with home making, crafts, cooking and planning. While in the ward Relief Society Presidency she and her partners in crime spent many hours in the kitchen helping with ward member funerals. Karen and Norris also help with the Martin Harris Pageant dinner.

Karen is survived by her husband Norris and daughter Angela. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother and three sisters with one being still born.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Logan Regional Dialysis Center and all the nurses and hospitalists at Logan Regional Hospital ICU for the loving care they gave Karen.

The funeral will be held at noon Thursday July 11th, 2019, at the Clarkston Ward meeting house 25 E. 100 South, Clarkston, Utah. Viewings will be held Wednesday evening July 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Clarkston Ward meeting house and before the funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Clarkston cemetery.