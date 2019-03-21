Karl Van Weerd

December 29, 1935 - December 21, 2018

Karl passed away during a full moon on the winter solstice. A full obituary appeared in the Herald Journal Jan.1, 2019. He was born in Almelo, The Netherlands, and experienced WWII up close and personal. With his parents: Hank and Mona, and siblings: Jannetje, Milford, Jan and Fred, he immigrated to Utah in 1949 where he attended West High in SLC. Karl was in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years, and then attended the UofU earning a degree in Physical Geography with a minor in Botany. Karl was married and divorced twice. With his first wife, Henny, he had 4 children: Michael, Gary, Sylvia and Tim. With his second wife, Karma, he had 3 children: Daniel, Shawn and Mark. He helped deliver these 3 children. Karl was preceded in death by his brother Fred and son Gary. His passions were many: his children, weather, fishing, photography, music, observing nature, traveling, and more. Karl's last 13 years were with his partner, Mary Farley, and his beloved dog, Madigan. They considered their "family" to be the people at Angies, especially Saboor, his employees and many of their customers. They were at Angies almost daily to "get a cup." His Memorial Service will be close to the Vernal Equinox which is befitting one who died on the Winter Solstice. It will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Logan. He had been a member of Westminster Bell Choir and they will play during his service. Following the service, we will gather in Bruner Hall for visiting, refreshments and a slide show of Karl's life. Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary