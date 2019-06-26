Kathleen Straley

April 8, 1950 - June 6, 2019

Kathleen Straley, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications from a stroke.

Kathleen was born, April 8, 1950, to Dee and Beulah Reese, the second of three children. Kathleen spent much of her young life growing up on the farm by her daddy's side. At the age of 18 she met and married her first husband, Brad, whom she later divorced, they had two daughters, Geena and Leisa. She then married Stephen Teuscher and they had one son, Aaron. Later, she married again to Richard Straley (deceased), they were married 23 years.

Kathleen worked at the Cache Valley Cheese Plant (Benson, Utah) for many years before finding a job as a secretary at Hill Air Force Base (Ogden, Utah) in 1987 which later became Northrop Grumman. She worked for Northrop Grumman until she retired in 2014.

She was a dedicated member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 35 years. During those years she served in many officer positions in both the Logan Auxiliary and the Ogden Auxiliary. She was President in Logan before transferring to Ogden where she held most of the offices and was the President THREE times! She also held many of the State Chairs and was State Madam President representing the state of Utah. Over the years she has been on numerous committees, chaired many events, raised lots of money for charity and made many dear friends.

Kathleen enjoyed everything wholeheartedly! When she set her mind to something she was all in! She took a solo trip to Ireland and went on a three week tour of the area and made many new friends. She traveled to Alaska and went salmon fishing. She loved going places either with friends or alone, she was always the center of the party. She also loved to dance. Her latest adventure was GOLD MINING, she put her heart and soul into everything. That is what made her special.

Kathleen is survived by her three children, Geena (Jon) Peek, Leisa (Brett) Lamb, and Aaron (Eleanor) Teuscher and one sister Joannie (Jeppa) Jeppson. She had three grandsons, two granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren. Kathy was preceded in death by her brother JayDee Reese, and parents Dee and Beulah Reese.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 912 North Main Street, Brigham City, UT.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 26, 2019