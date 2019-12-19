|
Kathryn Bell Spackman
02/11/1930 - 12/14/2019
The final living petal of our family rose, fell on Dec. 14 - completing a lifetime rooted in the desire to bring beauty to family, community and those around her.
Kathryn Bell Spackman was raised in Richmond, Utah, by her parents Blaine and Lola Bell. Growing up in her beloved Cache Valley with siblings Farrell, Glenna and Con, instilled the values & work ethic found in those who sacrificed much during the Great Depression and World War II.
Family gatherings, singing, riding horses, hard work in the family gardens & orchards, and assisting her mother in the kitchen brought great happiness to Kathryn. She loved learning and attended USU after graduating from North Cache High School. Later while living in Logan, she loved being a phone operator for Mountain Bell.
Kathryn married LaVar Spackman in the autumn of of 1955 and were married for 24 years. They had four children: Farrell (Carla), Rozanne (Gabe) Mercer, Kurtis (Darice) and Paul (Monica).
Together, they made Sunset their home and with dear friends, contributed much in time & talents to make the community in which they lived a wonderful pearl. Performing with long-time friends in the Sunset Harmonettes, brought culture & music to many audiences around Davis, Weber and other surrounding counties.
Central to her life was her faith and continuous activity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving others, sharing a smile and getting hard things done without complaint were hallmarks of her leadership and personality.
What brought her the most joy in life was her family. Whether near or far, the lives of her children and spouses, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, were foremost on her mind.
She loved beautifying her home, yard & garden as well as working outside of the home. She had been employed in veterinary care, at Cream 'O Weber and as office manager at two dental clinics.
While we mourn her sudden passing, we rejoice together in her faith of a future glorious resurrection.
Special heart-felt thanks to all the staff and medical team at McKay Dee who rendered such amazing care and kindness to us, and especially to Kathryn in her final days & hours.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. A viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. and prior to the services 8:30-9:15 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 19, 2019