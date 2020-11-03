1/1
Kathy Payne
1962 - 2020
Kathy Payne
April 30, 1962 - October 30, 2020
Kathy Ann Payne, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, loyal friend, and teacher returned to her Heavenly and earthly parents and brother Gregg on October 30, 2020 after a long struggle with multiple health problems. Kathy was born April 30, 1962, in Murray, Utah, to Noel Lee and Geraldine Potts Payne. Kathy spent her childhood in the family home in Kearns, Utah.
Kathy graduated from Kearns High School and Utah State University.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Potts Payne; brother, Gregg Allen Payne; father, Noel Lee Payne.
See complete obituary at Serenityfhs.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
