Kay Francis Roper

October 26, 1936 - October 2, 2020

Kay Roper, beloved mother and grandmother, has returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born in Afton, Wyoming, to Alva George Burton and Donna Delouris Allred. She had two loving brothers, Robert and Graydon Burton. She is survived by her six children (Lynn Roper, Kyle Roper, Don Roper, Karla Ryan, Angela Abawi, and Trina Spencer), 16 of her 17 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. Her posterity is her greatest accomplishment and she cherished every one of them.

Kay was a talented musician and dedicated sports fan. She loved animals and the outdoors. She worked in many capacities that showcased her uncanny ability to spell. Kay was a wonderful example of selflessness and service. She regularly visited widows and cared for them like they were her mother. She also volunteered in the Senior Companion Program for 20 years. She continued to serve her seniors even when the program was discontinued.

A memorial will be held in her honor on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Logan Country Club (710 N. 1500 East). It will be open to the public from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Please wear a mask.





