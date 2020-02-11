|
Kay Paull Thain
August 2, 1936 - February 8, 2020
Kay Paull Thain died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 83.
He was born on August 2, 1936, in Logan, Utah, to Paull Marvin Thain and Thail Thompson. He was the first of 4 children- Jerry (JoAnn) Thain, Marcia (Richard) Nelson, Danny (Rosalee) Thain.
His first marriage brought forth Douglas Kay (Laurie) Thain, Steven Paull (Christine) Thain, and Michael Heber Thain (Deceased). Kay Paull married in 1981 to Lori Boden English who had 3 sons, David English, Gregory R. (Angie) English, and Shane Thain.
Kay Paull graduated from North Cache High School, graduated from USU as an electrical engineer, received his Master's at Seattle University, and faculty member at Highline College in Seattle. His work experience began with Sperry Engineering, then Boeing Aerospace, went onto North America Aviation, retiring from Rockwell International. During this time, he was working on the minuteman missile system and the peacekeeper.
Paull served four missions with his wife Lori. In 2012, he moved from Benson Ward to St. George. His family meant the world to him. Through the years he expressed his love and appreciation to his eternal companion daily.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening at the mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020