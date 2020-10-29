Keegan Hunter Theurer
1998 - 2020
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Keegan. Keegan H. Theurer, 22, of Logan, died October 24, 2020, as a result of a rare complication of COVID-19. He was born October 14, 1998, in Logan, UT. He attended schools in San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Providence, UT, and Oregon City, OR, where he graduated from Summit Learning Charter in 2017 while taking concurrent courses at Clackamas County Community College. Keegan was active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved his Eagle rank in 2015. Up until his death, he was working and aspiring to greater things at Thermo Fisher.
Keegan will be fondly remembered for his generosity, his impeccable smile and laughter, his deep love for his siblings, his willingness to serve and his kind heart. He had a knack for bringing people together, whether that was his siblings, kids on a playground or strangers from around the world via his online adventures. He could never say no to helping those in need-picking apples for neighbors, tying quilts at the Humanitarian Center, or assisting and cheering on special needs athletes at sporting events in Las Vegas.
Keegan is survived by his father, Brad Theurer of Sandy, UT; mother, Heather and stepfather, Alexander Edwards of San Diego, CA; his younger sisters, Jules and Aubrey and younger brothers, Kaleb and Ronan, all at home. He also leaves behind his paternal grandmother, Deanna Theurer of Logan; and his maternal grandmother, Patricia Tinney of Paradise as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held October 30 at the Providence Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com
