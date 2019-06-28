|
Kelly Douglas Fairbanks
May 26, 1967 - June 23, 2019
Kelly Fairbanks, Amalga, UT, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born May 26, 1967, in Logan, UT, to Douglas and Karen Fairbanks. He graduated from Logan High School in 1985 and married Tessie Ziegler in the Logan LDS Temple in 1989. They are the parents of Stephen, Micheal, Aaron, Emily, Rachel, Joshua, and Hannah and the proud grandparents of four amazing grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Amalga Church 6525 N. 2400 W. at noon. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery. A complete obituary, condolences and memories may be viewed and expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 28, 2019