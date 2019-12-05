Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Kenneth Jeffery Eames Obituary
Kenneth Jeffrey Eames
June 21, 1957 - December 1, 2019
Kenneth Jeffrey Eames was born on June 21, 1957, and passed on December 1, 2019, at 62 years old. He was a cherished son, father, brother and grandfather. He is survived by his father Kenneth James Eames, Dixie Eames (deceased), Carol Eames (step mother), father and mother in law Karen and Fred Hechtle, Tammy Munk (sister), Shane Munk (brother in law). He married his sweetheart Monica E. Eames on March 8, 1979 (40 years), together they had 4 children Shaun Eames (Anna Eames wife), Amber Eames (Vince Stowell husband) Brooke Eames, and Ryan Eames (Chansey Eames wife)
And 8 Grandchildren Adyson, Zoe, Taven, Alexis, Dylan, Kobree, Knoxx, and Phynix.
Jeff graduated at Logan High School and then served an LDS mission in New Zealand. He later went to USU and got his degree in Computer Science and Marketing. He taught Computer Science at Steven's Henager College. He was active in the church and served as a ward clerk and High Priest and home teacher. He also taught geneology and loved it as well as anything to do with computers he enjoyed bone carving in his spare time. He was passionate about spending time with family, reading books, and was an amazing cook and had a love for music and playing the guitar. He was a jokester and his favorite holiday was Halloween. He will be missed by all.
Services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, UT on Dec. 6, 2019. Viewing will be at 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral at 1:30 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
