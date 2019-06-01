Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Malcolm Benson


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Malcolm Benson Obituary
Kenneth Malcolm Benson
January 10, 1929 - April 12, 2019
Kenneth Malcolm Benson, formerly of Newton, passed away April 12, 2019, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 90. Ken was born January 10, 1929, to Kenneth D. and Eva P. Benson in Newton. He graduated from North Cache High School and attended Utah State University where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Science. Ken enlisted in the Army through the ROTC program and served our country during the Korean War. He moved to Washington, working as an extension agent for Washington State University and later obtained a farm on his own. Ken married his best friend, Betty Lou Marshall, June 9, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. His favorite church callings were Primary pianist and Ward organist. He loved playing the piano, farming and visiting with friends and family.
Ken is survived by his three children: Marshall, Anne, and Eric. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; his two brothers, Robert Clyde Benson and George Earl Benson; and his granddaughter, Kenlie. Family and friends may share memories at muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.