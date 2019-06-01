Kenneth Malcolm Benson

January 10, 1929 - April 12, 2019

Kenneth Malcolm Benson, formerly of Newton, passed away April 12, 2019, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 90. Ken was born January 10, 1929, to Kenneth D. and Eva P. Benson in Newton. He graduated from North Cache High School and attended Utah State University where he received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Science. Ken enlisted in the Army through the ROTC program and served our country during the Korean War. He moved to Washington, working as an extension agent for Washington State University and later obtained a farm on his own. Ken married his best friend, Betty Lou Marshall, June 9, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. His favorite church callings were Primary pianist and Ward organist. He loved playing the piano, farming and visiting with friends and family.

Ken is survived by his three children: Marshall, Anne, and Eric. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Betty Lou; his two brothers, Robert Clyde Benson and George Earl Benson; and his granddaughter, Kenlie. Family and friends may share memories at muellersfuneralhomes.com.