Kent Arnold Watson
April 26, 1955 - December 27, 2019
Kent Arnold Watson left this earthly life surrounded by loved ones on December 27, 2019. Kent passed away in the middle of his fight with Liver Cancer due to unexpected complications.
Kent was born on April 26, 1955, to Norman Albert Watson, and Anona Sarah W. Pommer. Kent was the baby of the family to his older sisters Jerrie Lynn Dawson, Janice Hutchison and his brother John Norman Watson. All of whom proceed him in death. Kent is survived by his daughter Sarah Ann Watson, and her Mother Rebecca Watson. His niece's Angela Hutchison and her sons. Tara Lynn Dawson and Tara's daughter. His nephew Bob Hutchison and his daughters, and his brother in law Tom Hutchison.
Kent married Rebecca Ann Goodrich in 1992, and from this union came the true love of Kents life, his daughter Sarah Ann Watson. The two truly have a special bond. Kent and Rebecca later divorced, but remained close. Kent married Julie Hill in 2011, they later divorced.
Kent was the Human Services and Housing Director at Bear River Association of Governments, and has been a valuable part of the BRAG team since 1978. His many friendships and associations made at BRAG have become part of his family. Kents big and kind heart can be felt throughout the community in the thousands of people he has helped.
Services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St. Logan,
on Saturday, January 4th at Noon. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 3, 6-8 p.m. as well as 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be at Logan City Cemetery.
A Celebration of Kent's life will be held at The Cache Venue, 119 Main St. Logan following internment. Saturday January 4, 2019.
Kent will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020