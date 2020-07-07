1/1
Kerry Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerry Campbell
August 11, 1934 - July 4, 2020
Kerry Leon Campbell passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and family on July 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Kerry was born on Aug. 11, 1934, in Cannonville, Utah, to Claude Leon & Ethel Tyler Campbell. He married the love of his life, Marjene Bennett Campbell on March 29, 1957, in the Logan Temple. Together they raised 6 children, Debbie (Bland) Sparks, Joe (Stacey) Campbell, Doug Campbell, Julie (Barry) Hawkes, Robin Hansen, Nicole Lloyd. He is survived by 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and one brother Roger Campbell.
Kerry served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western States Mission from 1955 to 1957. He loved to teach the gospel and loved the Prophet Joseph Smith. He served in various capacities within the church, including serving as Bishop of the Willow Valley 1st Ward from July 2003-2007.
In his younger years, he had a love for fast-pitch softball, and was one of the top pitchers in the area. He was an avid golfer, and loved going fishing with his sons and grandsons! His family was the most important part of his life, and he was always happy to be involved in their activities and achievements.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. You may watch the funeral live at 11:00 MST by clicking on the link on Kerry's obituary at webbmortuary.com. A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Out of respect for those attending services, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Thank you to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, Dr. Vikram Garg, Dr. Bruce Isaacson, and many other individuals who took such great care of our father in his last days. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved