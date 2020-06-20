Keven Warren Cissney
Keven Warren Cissney
7/25/57 - 6/8/2020
Keven was born in Sacramento, CA, on 7/25/57 to Alvous and Beulah Cissney. He was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter Heather Lynn Cissney and his brother Billy Cissney.
Keven (aka DOG) was an amazing soul who enjoyed fishing, drag racing and visiting with his family. He was a kind man who loved everyone that he came in contact with. When Keven hugged you, you felt it, and he loved with his whole body and soul. He was a genuine person who brought so much joy and laughter to all, and was the life of any party. He will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and all that had the opportunity to know him. WHO LET THE DOGS OUT!!
He is survived by his Soul Mate Angela Marie Rice, his sister Barbara and her husband Scott, brothers Jimmy and Gary, his son Joseph and wife Stacy, and son Curtis, his grandchildren Braden, Jacobb, Taylor, Shane, Hannah, and Addison, his great grandchildren Ella and Carmel, niece Dinese and nephew Brian. Although his nickname was DOG, he also left behind one of his best friends-Charlie-his cat, as well as numerous friends and extended family including the Cissney, Rice, Kinney, Sullender, Pugh and Eichhorst families. He loved you all.
There will be a Celebration of life for Keven in the near future with the date still to be determined. Please visit the "Keven Cissney Memorial" page on Facebook for updates, to post pictures, see the love that everyone has for him and to share your stories of your experiences with Keven.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

