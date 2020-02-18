|
|
Kim Arthur Marshall
October 10, 1949 - February 13, 2020
On February 13, 2020, our husband, father, and grandfather, Kim Arthur Marshall passed away peacefully in Logan, Utah, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 10, 1949, in Logan, Utah, to Arthur Bryan Marshall, Jr. and Mae Andrew Marshall. He was the second of eight children and was raised in Logan, Utah. He was raised by loving parents who taught him how to work hard through raising chickens, gardening, and other chores. They played as hard as they worked and loved to tube down the river, catch water snakes, and go camping and boating. He attended Logan High School. He graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics and Computer Science. He worked for Utah State University for over 36 years in Computer Services and Information Technology. He married his college sweetheart, Karen Stephenson, on July 19, 1972, in the Logan Utah Temple. They settled in Hyde Park and raised their four children. He loved new gadgets and was a problem solver. He was always tinkering with things or figuring out how to fix things around the house. He loved reading, camping, sports, eating chocolate, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the Argentine Mission in South America. He enjoyed serving in various callings including Executive Secretary, Ward Clerk, Scouts, Primary, Technology Specialist, and most recently Family History. Family History was a big part of his life. He worked at the Logan Family Search Library for almost nine years. He loved helping the staff and patrons navigate their family history with the latest technology. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Bryan Marshall, Jr. and Mae Andrew Marshall. He is survived by his wife Karen, four children, Jon (Liz) Marshall, Gregg (Bobbi) Marshall, Stephen (Mandy) Marshall, and Kristen (Cory) Hill, 15 grandchildren, and 7 siblings. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hyde Park Stake Center, 535 East 200 South, Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, February 21, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Hyde Park cemetery following the services. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Kim at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020