Jared and Family,
My sincere condolences in the passing of your father. Words cannot express the difficulty, pain and loss, this brings into your lives for this short time here. May God bless and comfort each of you through this difficult time, may you find comfort and peace in the fact that he is in a much better place, and that we will see him again. My love to each of you always.
Kim Balls Leishman
09/22/1942 - 06/06/2020
Kim Balls Leishman passed away Saturday June 6, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Kim was born on September 22, 1942, to Allan Bradshaw and ldonna Balls Leishman, in Wellsville, Utah. He married the love of his life Margene Albretsen on March 15, 1963, in the Logan LDS Temple. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margene; his 6 children and their spouses - Kamee (Mike) Burnett, Kandis (Bryan) Layton, KaLin (Greg) Hodges, Allan Kim (Christy) Leishman, Jared Karl (Shannon) Leishman and Karre Ivan (Melanie) Leishman; 27 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; his sister Sharen Munk and brother Nolan (LeAnn) Leishman. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Gary and Dennis and one granddaughter, MyKal Anne Burnett.
Kim was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the restoration His Gospel on the earth. He loved to serve others, especially his wife and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, sports, and anything that allowed him to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A full obituary is available at www.russonmortuary.com.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 12 for immediate family. A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.