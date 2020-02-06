|
Kirt Christensen
February 10, 1957 - February 2, 2020
Kirt Christensen of Richmond, Utah, beloved uncle, brother, cousin, and friend, passed away on February 2, 2020, at his home.
Kirt was born on February 10, 1957, to Lee and Marjorie Christensen of Richmond. He played football for Sky View High School and graduated in 1975. After graduation, he served a mission to Australia for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He later graduated from Utah State University with a degree in accounting, and was the plant controller at Gilt Edge Flour Mill for many years.
He was an avid reader of history. Among his favorite topics were the Battle of the Little Bighorn, the Anglo-Zulu War, and military history in general.
He was a competitive shooter, participating in various USPSA competitions. His favorite event was El Presidente where he once recorded a time of 5.4 seconds.
He loved kayaking on the Bear River, visiting his friend Alan in Hong Kong, going on his daily walks, and reading his books. He took good care of his mom and dad. He was a big man with a caring heart.
He loved his niece and nephews. He was always willing to take them out shooting and roughhouse with them. He supported them in many ways, including by attending youth football games - both theirs and those of their kids, and coaching them with encouraging and loving feedback.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his brothers, Kent (Barbara) Christensen of North Ogden and Stacy Christensen of Richmond, one niece, eight nephews, and their kids. He was truly loved, and will, indeed, be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12 Noon in the Richmond 4th Ward Chapel, 150 S. 100 East, Richmond, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 6, 2020