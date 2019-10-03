|
|
Kurt Valentin Fiedler
July 22, 1926 - September 30, 2019
Kurt was born July 22, 1926, in Germany. He passed away peacefully the morning of Sept. 30th, 2019, at the age of 93.
He immigrated from Dusseldorf, Germany, in 1950 to Preston, Idaho, then later settled in Salt Lake City. He served in the German Navy during WWII. He served as a missionary after the War for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a long Career working for the Soft Drink Industry and retired from Swire Coca Cola. He has served many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later he and his wife served a mission in Munich, Germany. He had a great love for Music. He sang in many choirs. He had a beautiful Tenor voice. He had many hobbies, one was a love for Electric trains, another was Family history and doing the work in the Temple for his ancestors. He also served in the Temple for 12 years.
He was the 4th of 7 Children.
He is survived by his Wife and love of his life for 72 years, Erna.
His Brother, Horst, and Sister, Therese. His children, Gabriele (Richard) Astle, Kurt (Shirlie) Fiedler, Wilford (Kim) Fiedler, Alma( Becky) Fiedler, Rebecca ( Dave) Hedgepeth, Silvia ( Rawlee ) Perkins, 30 Grandchildren, 88 and counting Great and Great Great Grandchildren.
We Love you and will miss you Opa.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 7th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Corner Canyon 3rd Ward Chapel (1788 Aintree Dr. Draper, Utah).
Graveside services will be at the Logan Cemetery (1000 N. 1200 East) at 3:30 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints humanitarian Aid. Donation.churchof jesuschrist.org
Condolences & memories may be shared at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019