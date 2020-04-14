Home

Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Logan Cemetery
Kyle J. Hansen


1959 - 2020
Kyle J. Hansen Obituary
Kyle J. Hansen
1959 - 2020
Kyle J Hansen, 61, returned home to his Heavenly Father on April 11, 2020.
Kyle was born to Paul and Marlene Hansen in Tetonia, Idaho, on February 6, 1959. He served an LDS mission to Louisville, Kentucky. Kyle married Karen Moon on December 4, 1981, in the SL LDS Temple. The couple have three daughters; Kalli, Kristi, and Kym.
Kyle was a devoted father and grandfather, loving husband, and served in various positions within his church. Kyle's life was one of service and he was always serving someone, especially those within his family. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone.
Kyle mostly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.
Kyle was a dedicated worker for JBS/EA Miller, where he worked for 39 years.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Karen Hansen, mother, Marlene, children, Kalli (Aaron) Johnson, Kristi Hansen, Kym (Brenden) Johnson, and four grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Paul Jr Hansen.
A private family graveside service will take place at the Logan Cemetery Friday, April 17 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by Allen Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
