Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mink Creek LDS Chapel
7316 N. Capitol Hill Rd
Preston, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mink Creek LDS Chapel
7316 N. Capitol Hill Rd
Preston, UT
View Map
LaDawn Jensen

LaDawn Jensen Obituary
LaDawn Jensen
October 30, 1938 - November 23, 2019
LaDawn Hampton Jensen passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Preston, Idaho.
She was born October 30, 1938, in Preston, Idaho, to Lorin & Helga Hampton, she was the baby of the family with 3 brothers and 1 sister. Her brothers Boyd, Conn and Maynard have all preceded her in death leaving her best friend and sister Peggy.
On May 3, 1957, she married Richard "Dick" Clair Jensen in Franklin, Idaho, and they later solemnized their marriage in the Logan LDS Temple. LaDawn was a cute little momma who was blessed with 3 daughters and 2 sons, Sherri, Sid, Shelly, Shirley and Shawn.
She loved shopping, cooking, reading, handy work and her all-time precious favorites, grandbabies.
LaDawn was preceded in death by her parents Lorin & Helga Hampton, her husband Dick and son Shawn.
Mom is survived by her children, Sherri Ogden, Sid (Marlene) Jensen, Shelly (Lin) Bell, Shirley (Kevin) Ahrens, a daughter-in-law Kalee Bair, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one sister Peggy (Reed) Smith.
Please join us in celebrating LaDawn's life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Mink Creek LDS Chapel at 7316 N. Capitol Hill Rd. Preston, ID, 83263. There will be a viewing at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral and Friday, November 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home at 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, ID.
Interment will be at the Mink Creek Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
