November 1, 1929 - December 8, 2019
Ladelle Cohen Smith passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at home. She was born on Nov. 1, 1929, to Peter and Lillie (Muir) Marcusen. She grew up in a wonderful family with two older brothers and two younger sisters. She attended Logan High and after graduation she worked at several retail stores. She attended Utah State Agriculture College. While in high school and in college she sang in musicals (operettas and opera). She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas-Louisiana Mission.
After her mission she worked at Thiokol Chemical Corporation, where she met the love of her life Abe Cohen. After a couple of years living in Ogden, Utah they were transferred to Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania where Abe was in charge of a new building for Thiokol, after four years and a successful move into their new building, Abe had a heart attack and died Dec. 8, 1975. After their two sons finished out the school year she moved back to Logan to be near family.
After a few years she met another lovely man, Franklin Smith, who also worked at Thiokol. They continued to live in Logan but traveled a lot to see both of their families. Franklin died June 10, 1997.
She is survived by sons Stephen (Dawnette) Cohen and Robert (Wendy) Cohen. She has eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sisters Jean White (Larrie, deceased) and Mary Anna Jeppson (Roland) and brother Glen Marcusen (Jeneane, deceased). Proceeded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law Boyd and Maxine Marcusen.
A Visitation will be held at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North Street, North Logan, Utah, on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Friday Dec. 13, 2019, beginning at Noon at the Lundstrom Park Chapel, 1260 N. 1600 East in Logan, with a Visitation prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial with be in the Logan City Cemetery.
Thanks to all medical personal and hospice workers and all her friends for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
