Lana Buttars Archibald

4/8/1953 - 7/1/2019

Lana Buttars Archibald, 66, died July 1, 2019, at her home in Mendon, Utah, surrounded by her family. She was born April 8, 1953, in Logan, Utah, to Stewart Melvin and Lera (Jenkins) Buttars.

Lana graduated from West Side High School in 1971. Following high school graduation, she attended Ricks College. On April 4, 1973, she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Archibald, in the Logan Temple. She was the mother of six children: Stacy, Lisa, Emily, Michael, Sherri, and Ryan.

Lana was a devoted mother, wife, and servant of the Lord. She was organized, hard-working, faithful, and kind. She left a wonderful legacy for her family. In January 2019, Lana and Steve began serving a full-time mission in family history and records preservation in St. George, Utah. They were honorably released in May.

Lana is survived by her husband, Steve; her father, Stewart Buttars; and her children Lisa (Joseph) Robins, Emily (Benjamin) Burke, Michael (Deana) Archibald, Sherri (Scott) Beck, and Ryan Archibald; and 17 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy, and her mother, Lera Buttars.

The funeral will be Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Garland Stake Center (140 W. Factory St, Garland, Utah) at 11 a.m. Viewings will be Sunday, July 7, from 7-9 p.m. at the Garland Stake Center and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Downey, Idaho Cemetery Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 6, 2019