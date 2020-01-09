|
Lana Faye Greene Robinson
February 2, 1944 - January 6, 2020
Lana Faye Greene Robinson, 75, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer on January 6, 2020. Lana was born February 2, 1944, in Logan, Utah, to Ralph Read Greene and Ethel Poppleton Williamson Greene. She was a lifelong resident of Cache Valley and lived in Richmond and Smithfield, Utah. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women callings. She was a talented pianist and enjoyed playing for many different organizations. She served as a primary teacher for several years and sincerely loved the children she taught. Lana also enjoyed serving in the Logan temple for 12 years. Lana was always supportive of her children and grandchildren in any of their extracurricular activities. She was always there to cheer them on as their biggest fan and supporter. Lana made many life-long friends while managing Jed's Burger Bar and working at Utah State University and Lee's Marketplace. She loved reading and was a member of the Smithfield City Library Board. She also made many cherished friends through the Red Hat Society. Lana was a righteous mother and grandmother, a beloved sibling, and a devoted friend. She will be deeply missed. Lana is survived by her three children: Mark (Lori) Robinson, Kris (David) Condie, and Holly (Scott) Ray and her seven precious grandchildren: Morgan (Allina) Condie, Mitchell (Natalie) Condie, John Robinson, Sydney (Matthew) Johnson, Camryn Ray, Ashlyn Robinson, and William Ray. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, JaNae Friedli. A viewing will be held at the Smithfield LDS Chapel, 660 West 200 North, Smithfield, on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the same address on January 11. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery. Thank you to the nursing staff at the Intermountain TCU and the hospice staff for their loving care and support of Lana and her family. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Lana at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020