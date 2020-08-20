LaNae Hirschi Morgan
November 8, 1940 - August 4, 2020
LaNae Hirschi Morgan, 79, died peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2020, in Apple Valley, MN. She was born in St. Charles, ID, on November 8, 1940, to LeRoy and Naomi (Keetch) Hirschi. As the third of seven children, she learned early from her family how to work, serve, laugh, and love. After graduating from Fielding High School in Paris, ID, she earned her BS degree at BYU in business education, followed by an MS degree from UNO. As a talented instructor, she taught business classes at Fielding High School, USU, and BYU-Idaho, where she retired in 2004.
She married her high school sweetheart, Neil William Morgan, on June 8, 1962, and they settled in Logan, UT, where Neil worked and attended school. Together they raised four children, living and working not only in Logan but also in London, Omaha, Spokane, Rexburg, and Providence, UT, where they enjoyed their retirement years. They bought a home in San Tan Valley, AZ, as well, where they spent the winter months.
LaNae was a faithful and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in many capacities, including leadership positions, in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society and as an officiator in the Logan UT temple. In 2006, LaNae and Neil were called to serve an LDS mission at Martin's Cove.
LaNae was preceded in death by her husband Neil, parents, sister Jean Hirschi, brother DeVon Hirschi, son Stephen Neil Morgan, and granddaughter Julie Ann Cook. She is survived by her daughters Debbie (James) Cook, Providence, UT, and Lisa (Maury) Flake, Apple Valley, MN, and son Kevan (Lori) Morgan, Bothell, WA; siblings: Loran Hirschi, Colleen Widmer, Doreen Quinton, and Donna Stocking; 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held outdoors with masks required at 11 a.m. on August 24, 2020, at the LDS pavilion, 75 N. Main St, St. Charles, ID, under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Funeral services will also be live-streamed through the link provided in LaNae's obituary on the Allen-Hall website. A public viewing will be held an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the St. Charles Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net
.