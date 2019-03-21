Lance Franklin Gunnell

September 4, 1961 - March 16, 2019

Lance Franklin Gunnell, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, and friend, passed from this life on March 16, 2019.

Lance was born in Logan, Utah, on September 4, 1961, to Franklin LaNoel "Lanny" and Gaye Comish Gunnell. He grew up in Mt. Sterling, Utah, and was a 1979 graduate of Sky View High School. During his school years, both high school and college, he worked at Bullen's Farm Equipment. He worked weekends at Bear Lake selling tickets for seaplane rides, small water recreational toys, and fast food out of the family A-frame cabin. Through these experiences, he developed a great work ethic which he passed on to his children.

Lance served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Samoa. He developed and continued to have a great love for the Samoan Islands and the people throughout his life. After his mission he continued his education at Utah State University. During those years he met his sweetheart, Staci Jo Fullmer. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 30, 1985, for time and all eternity. Upon Lance's graduation from USU, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where he continued his education at Creighton University School of Dentistry, graduating with honors in 1989.

Lance felt very fortunate to return home to Cache Valley to start his dental practice. He loved and cherished the friendships that were made with colleagues, employees, and patients - he truly loved his work. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many callings which included serving in USU student wards, Wellsville single adults ward, and various callings in the Young Men, High Priest group and Sunday School programs. Through these callings he met many people who became cherished friends. Lance was influential in many lives. He loved his community and was always looking out for others and serving those around him. He had a way of making everyone feel special, and his friendship and love for people was deep and genuine. He played hard, but he worked harder. He had a passion for life-long learning, loved a good challenge, and was always ready for an adventure. The loss of his energetic personality and love for life will leave a large hole in all of our hearts.

He is survived by his wife Staci and their four children, Clay (Megan) Gunnell, Cydney (Riley) McCleary, Chad (Emilie) Gunnell, Paige (Jade) Carr; six grandchildren; his mother, Gaye Comish Gunnell; siblings Kurt (Sarah) Gunnell and Lynda Gunnell Large; in-laws Frank and Karren Fullmer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Lanny, and three infant brothers.

Funeral services sharing memories of Lance will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Wellsville Stake Center, 30 South Center St., with a viewing prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A viewing will also be held on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.allenmortuaries.com.

In lieu of flowers, in true Lance fashion, take your family and go make a memory - by hiking a mountain, skiing down a hill, kayaking/rafting a river, riding a horse, spending time on a boat, discovering a new dirt road, or firing up a motorcycle… "Just GO and DO." Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary