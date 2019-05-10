Services Viewing 11:00 AM Bloomington cemetery Graveside service 12:00 PM Bloomington cemetery Resources More Obituaries for LaRae Sorenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LaRae Sorenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers LaRae Sorenson

August 10, 1936 - May 8, 2019

Blessed with a peaceful passing, LaRae Stevens Sorenson moved from this life while in her sleep on 8 May 2019, at the age of 82.

LaRae was born to Rayford Roswell Stevens and Leah Verona May Dunford Stevens on 10 August 1936, at home in Paris, Idaho. She is the youngest of five children, having three older brothers and one older sister. She grew up in the wonderful town of Paris, attending Emerson Elementary, and graduating from Fielding High school.

She married DeLoy C. Sorenson on 24 March 1956. They were the parents of three daughters: Tara, Sherry Ellen, and Patricia. They were later divorced.

Mom was a great worker and had many varied jobs. As a girl, she milked cows in Bloomington and Paris and, worked as a cosmetologist/hairdresser. She was licensed in both Utah and Idaho. She won competitions and awards for her hairdressing. She worked as a waitress, CNA, EMT, secretary, and Unit Health Coordinator on the 3rd floor surgical at Logan Regional Hospital.

LaRae was called to serve a teaching mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1982-1983 in the San Jose, California mission. It was a wonderful experience.

Mom liked to laugh and gab with friends over a Coke and Butterfinger candy bar as a young housewife. She loved drives and picnics in the canyon. She also wrote much, leaving a written personal history, among other written projects. She liked to paint windows in her beauty shop, paint furniture pieces to brighten basement rooms, and paint various other things to brighten her yard. She adored her grandchildren, having them stay with her for a 'birthday' stay. She generously helped them after their graduation from high school.

Mom's last 2 ½ years living at the Bear Lake Manor were spent, "Living in the lap of luxury" as she put it. We sincerely thank those who cared and gave her love while there. She recalled often her fondest memories of growing up in Paris.

LaRae is survived by her three daughters, Tara (Jim) Parker of Ovid, ID, Sherry Ellen, Trice (Philip) Ward of Bloomington, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; Sisters-in-law, Linnea Stevens, Linda Stevens, and loved nieces and nephews. Her parents, siblings, and one great granddaughter preceded her in death.

A Viewing will be held Saturday 11 May 2019, at the Bloomington cemetery at 11 a.m. with a graveside service at noon. Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries