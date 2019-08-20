|
|
Larraine Ranzenberger
August 28, 1943 - August 17, 2019
Larraine Murray Ranzenberger passed away unexpectedly August 17, 2019. Larraine was born August 28, 1943, in Richmond, Utah, to James Thorpe Murray and Gladys Hendricks Murray. She graduated from North Cache High School and then went on to attend one year at Utah State University. She married Lyle Ranzenberger June 8, 1962. "Grandma Rain" had a sense of humor that brightened many lives. She loved spending time with her family every holiday, birthday, camping trip, shopping, girls trip, and playing cards. She had a passion for baking, bowling, and crocheting. She loved to decorate and was very artistic, she had so many other wonderful talents. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She had a way of always making you feel welcome. She is survived by her husband of 57 years. Her beautiful life will always be cherished and carried on in the lives of her children, Laurie (Sheldon) Archibald of Richmond, Bret Ranzenberger of Smithfield, Shane Ranzenberger of Smithfield, 9 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and both sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 12:00 noon in the Smithfield 5th Ward church house, 600 South 625 East, Smithfield. A viewing will be held at the same location Thursday, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 20, 2019