Larry Bailey Kerr
January 10, 1930 - April 5, 2019
Larry Kerr passed away after a short hospital stay for recurring cancer. He was born in Preston, Idaho, to Elmer Leishman Kerr and Margaret Smith Bailey. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Utahna Johnson Kerr, his daughters, Rebecca (Jared) Nuffer, Shelly (John) Christofferson, Debra (Mark) Wilkinson, and Kathleen (Guy) Pribyl. He influenced many for good and made the world a better place.
The funeral was held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the LDS Mt. Hood Chapel, Boring, Oregon. For further information about his life go to www.riverviewabby.com and sign the guest book at wvvw.oregonlive.com/obits
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 30, 2019