Larry Darwin Swensen
October 29, 1837 - March 10, 2020
Larry passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on October 29, 1937, to Willard and Vanita Mae (Hancey) Swensen in Logan, Utah. He graduated from South Cache High School and then married the love of his life, Colleen Wilhelm and were inseparable ever since. Later they were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. Larry enjoyed working at the old Coca-Cola bottling plant on first north and also at Utah State University's Heating Department. They were blessed with two children, Wade Darwin (deceased) and Leisa Mae. Together, they enjoyed camping and traveling to Jackson Hole, WY, Yellowstone National Park and Cody, WY. They loved spending the winters in Quartzsite, Arizona, as snowbirds. Larry loved 4-wheeling, rock hounding, studying Indians and their culture, wood working, tinkering and re-building his old willy's Jeep. We were so blessed to have him as our husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was so full of wisdom and freely gave it to all of us in a very loving way. We love and miss you dearly and will cherish our memories together. Larry is survived by his wife Colleen, daughter Leisa (Jeff) Nelson, 5 grandchildren, Jessie (Matt) Carpenter, Corbin, Jacob, Carlie, and Jaxson Miller, and 3 great grandchildren Adrie, Aria, and Emmi. 2 sisters Dixie and Carol, and 2 brothers, Dennis and Ron. He was proceeded in death by his son Wade, parents Willard and Venita, brother Glen and sister Bonnie Mae. A viewing will be held at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W. 4200 North, Hyde Park, on Sunday, March 15 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and Monday, March 16 at the same location from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Logan City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. We would like to share our love and thanks to Cache Valley Assisted Living and their Amazing Staff who cared for and loved Larry as if he was family. Special thanks to Ross for sharing your special musical talent for Larry. We love all of you. Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Larry at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 12, 2020