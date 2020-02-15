|
|
Larry Ervil Sanders
February 28, 1939 - February 11, 2020
Dietrich, Idaho - Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Larry Ervil Sanders, 80, born February 28, 1939, passed away on February 11, 2020, at the home of his youngest daughter in Dietrich, Idaho. Larry was born at home in LaVerkin, Utah, where he grew up with his parents, four sisters and two brothers. After graduating from Hurricane High School, he attended Dixie College and then served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western United States.
After returning home from his mission, his family moved to Lima, Montana. He went through basic training and became a member of the Montana National Guard and was part of the Dillon, Montana, unit. While living in Montana, he met Theresa Rush and in June of 1963 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple, they were married. They raised their family in Montana, Hudson Hope, BC, Canada, Bear Lake, Idaho, Snowville, Utah, and Ririe, Idaho, and then settled into retirement in Logan, Utah.
Larry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many church callings, including an LDS Employment mission and temple work. His family and the gospel have always been his strength and foundation.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, his parents, Ervil and Belva Sanders, three sisters, Joy, Donna, Vickie, a brother, June, and grandson, Hyrum. He is survived by their eight children: LaResa Darrington (Scott) Yerington, NV, Jerald Larry Sanders (Analeica) Carmel, Indiana., LeeAnn Herrick (Garn) Ammon, Idaho, Sarah Jean Moss (Dave) Delta Junction, AK., Jackie Power (Bob) Logan, Utah, Cary Ervil Sanders (Melanie) Brigham City, Utah, Doralee Wells (Steve) Dietrich, Idaho, and Ryan Jack Sanders, Logan, Utah. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Pulsipher, Caliente, Nevada, and one brother, Kim Sanders, Hurricane, Utah.
At the time of his death, he had 25 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. Friends may call Tuesday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank both the Farnsworth Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho, and Nelson Funeral Home for their care. They would also like to thank the staff and his friends at the Pioneer Valley Lodge for their kindness, friendship and companionship during the short time he lived there.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 15, 2020