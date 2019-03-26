|
|
Larry Gerald Kingston
Sept. 3, 1938 - March 24, 2019
Larry Gerald Kingston passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Smoot, Wyoming, to John Delorus and May Leone Henderson Kingston. He married Ronna Hunsaker on Oct. 31, 1959, and was later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple. Larry's family and their happiness was his most important priority in life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ronna, and six children, Sandra Tingey, Lance Kingston, Cheryl Ewell, Jon Kingston, Same Kingston, and Wendy Falslev, 27 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Neldon and two great-granddaughters.
A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 W. 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. (435)787-8514. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the Smoot, Wyoming, Cemetery. Funeral Service under the Direction of Cache Valley Mortuary (435)787-8514. Please share a memory of Larry at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019