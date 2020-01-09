Home

Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
View Map
Larry H. Sayer


1940 - 2020
Larry H. Sayer Obituary
Larry H. Sayer
5/17/1940 - 1/6/2020
Throughout his life he made great friends but his greatest and best friend was Wanda, his sweetheart and eternal companion.
Although he was brought up farming/ranching, this was not something he wanted for a career so he worked hard and got a masters degree in mechanical engineering. This led to a career in aerospace where he was heavily involved in the space shuttle program. It was his privilege to meet and work with Neil Armstrong.
Until he gave up his drivers license voluntarily, he would race anyone off the line at a stoplight. It was an amazing talent of his to tell you the make, model, and year of most cars.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and always served faithfully in whatever his calling was but he and Wanda were especially good at their home/visiting teaching assignments. They really watched over these families.
Although he was born in Shelley, Idaho (to Phil and Ramona Sayer), and raised in Mackay, Idaho, his home was North Logan, Utah. It was in North Logan that his two daughters were born and raised.
Thank goodness he went on that blind date and met Wanda Luella Clegg. They married September 15, 1961, and later sealed their marriage and family in the Idaho Falls temple.
The family that he leaves behind are Shauna (Merrill) Harris, Pleasant View, Utah, and Tawnya (Sy) Santos, Layton, Utah. He was proud of his grandchildren Cody Santos, Scott Harris, Stacee Holmes, and Brook Harris, seven great grandchildren with two more on the way.
A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, January 11th at Allen Mortuary, 420 East 1800 North in North Logan; brief funeral at 12:30; then up to the North Logan Memorial Park & Cemetery where after 7 long years Larry will be side by side with Wanda again.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net,
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
