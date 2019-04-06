Larry L Hyer

December 29, 1930 - March 30, 2019

Larry L Hyer passed away on Saturday morning March 30, in the Logan Regional Hospital. His family gathered to express their love and say their goodbyes on the days preceding his death. Larry was the fifth of seven children born to Ira and VaLeria Leavitt Hyer. With the exception of 2-3 years, he spent his entire life living on and loving the farm in Lewiston where he was born.

Larry graduated from North Cache High School. He then enlisted in the National Guard and was called up to serve in the Korean War. Shortly after returning from Korea, he met and married Colleen Jensen. They were sealed in the Logan Temple and just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of Christine (Kent) Poulsen, St. George, Douglas (Peggy Mitton) Hyer, Kaysville, Kimbur (Joan Campbell) Hyer, Lewiston, Lawrence (Corrian Gurr) Hyer, Apache Junction, AZ, and Blake (Jewel Hess) Hyer, Smithfield. He taught his children to work hard, but also spent time fishing, hunting and camping with them. He enjoyed more than 50 continuous years of deer camp with the Leavitt cousins and their sons and grandsons.

Larry loved his family and spent much time attending the important events in the lives of his 5 children, 28 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. His heart was big and had enough love to share with those that called him Grandpa Hyer even though they weren't blood relatives. He also enjoyed spending time reading and sharing information about his ancestors.

Larry retired from the National Guard with 22 years of service. He was proud of his service in both Korea and the Guard. His Korean War Veteran's hat was proudly worn when he went places so he could visit with other Veterans. A flag never went by without a salute from him and he made sure the grandkids did the same. He and Colleen have spent many years putting flags on the graves of Veterans in the Lewiston Cemetery for Memorial Day and he has served in many color guards at funerals for Veterans. They also enjoyed 10 trips to military reunions at various locations around the country and a special one back to Korea.

Larry spent half his working career at the Amalgamated Sugar Plant in Lewiston and then the other half at Presto Products. In addition to that he also ran his farm. He and Colleen have served countless Dutch Oven Potatoes and chicken dinners at company parties and other events. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a good Home Teacher. He served in Scouting and as a Ward Clerk and was often found cooking for Ward activities. Larry and Colleen served as docents at the Logan Tabernacle for about 12 years and greatly enjoyed that experience. Larry could talk to anyone.

He is survived by his wife, children and two brothers, Wendell and Andrew Hyer and two sisters, Ira Lu Stoddard and Annette Hansen. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lydia Comish and Rosalie Spackman Hancey.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening, April 7, from 6-8 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center Logan, Utah. The funeral will be held April 8 at 11 a.m. in the 1st-2nd Ward Chapel located at 1600 W. Center Street in Lewiston, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary