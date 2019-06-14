Larry Olsen

02-11-1950 - 05-20-2019

Larry Dean Olsen, 69, died May 20th, 2019, at his home in Charlotte, NC.

Larry was born on February 11, 1950, in Logan, Utah. After working on his family's dairy farm in College Ward. He served his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Palmyra, New York. There he met his future wife, Marjorie Jones. After his mission he started a successful career in sales and built a life with Marj. They adventured and made great friends from Albuquerque, NM, to Buffalo, NY, and Charlotte, NC, all while raising three sons with whom he shared his love of rock n roll music, camping and craftsmanship.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Dean Olsen, mother, Delores Olsen, brother, Jeff Olsen and brother in law, Bruce Hoppie. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, sons, Eric Olsen, Ryan Olsen, Lorin "LJ" Olsen as well as LJ's wife, Maureen, and their two sons Porter and Hensen. In addition he is survived by his loving siblings and their families: Rhonda Hoppie, Ray Olsen, Shannon Bair, Hal Olsen, Rex Olsen, Jan Brown and Kelly Olsen.