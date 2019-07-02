Lee Egeland

December 2, 1948 - June 29, 2019

Leland Norman Egeland, 70, died unexpectedly June 29, 2019, at Logan Regional Hospital.

He was born Dec. 2, 1948, in Iola, WI., to Evelyn Bestul Egeland and Norman Egeland. His only sibling, Judy E. Schmidt and husband Bob, live in Minocqua, WI.

He and Ann Marie Cavaney Egeland celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary June 26, 2019. They had been friends since 7th grade. They fished and photographed around the world since moving from Wisconsin to Nibley and on to North Logan in 2000.

Lee graduated from North Central Technical College in 1970 with a degree in mechanical design. He spent his career as a structural designer in Milwaukee. When it was time to retired, their wish was to live in the mountains where they could fish and ski. When he and Ann saw Cache Valley, they knew they had found their new home. To those who got to know him, Lee appreciated his dry, subtle humor, his love of all things fishing and skiing. Lee could be counted on to be at the Beav any time snow reports said powder and on the Blacksmith Fork when the bugs were on. His wildlife photography adorns their home; he always said he preferred to travel to places with big furry animals. His intimate shots of animals often surprised people when they learned he didn't use a telephoto lens. His wildlife photos rival many of the professional photographers. Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019