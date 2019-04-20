Lee Henry Graham

December 8, 1936 - April 16, 2019

Lee H. Graham of Washington, Utah, passed away on April 16, 2019, in Santa Clara, Utah, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on Dec. 8, 1936, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Orville Robert and Olga Smith Graham. He was raised on a farm in Eden, attending Weber County schools, and graduating from Weber High School.

On Dec. 2, 1955, Lee was married to Sheril Robins, together they had five children, raising them in North Ogden. On May 19, 1988, Lee was married to Mary Ellen "ME" Mangum, with this marriage he added three children to his family. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS temple.

He worked at Hill Air Force Base for 35 years, where he enjoyed going on TDY and traveling to different parts of the world. After retiring, Lee and ME moved to Washington, Utah, where they spent many wonderful years. Together they loved traveling in their trailer, and going on ATV excursions with friends and family. Lee loved to go hunting, snowmobiling, skiing and camping. Lee always enjoyed being in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Graham, Washington, the following children: Shirlee (Kevin) Hill, South Ogden; Larry (Teri) Graham, South Willard; Trina (Tommy) Brown, Pocatello, ID; Jeff (Neisha) Burnett, Hyrum; Cindy (Rick) Smyer, Mackay, ID; and a daughter-in-law, Wendi Graham, Pleasant View; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren, with several more on the way. One brother, Wayne (Lillian) Graham, Livermore, CA; and a sister, Nelda Price, North Ogden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Kris Graham, and Eric Burnett, and a daughter Beth Graham. The following sisters, Annette Harris, Rena Stallings, and Norene Doxey.

Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A viewing will take place Monday, April 22, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hyrum 2nd Ward Chapel, 455 E. 100 South, Hyrum, Utah, with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Hyrum City Cemetery between 500 and 600 E. Main Street, Hyrum, Utah.

The family would like to thank Beehive Homes and Staff in St. George, Utah. They would also like to thank the members of the Hyrum 15th Ward Relief Society for their compassionate service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 20, 2019