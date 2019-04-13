Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Smithfield 11th Ward LDS Church
79 E 200 S Smithfield
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Smithfield 11th Ward LDS Church
79 E 200 S Smithfield
Lee Raymond McDonald Obituary
Lee Raymond McDonald
February 27, 1950 - April 9, 2019
Lee Raymond McDonald Jr., 69, died April 9, 2019, in Logan, Utah, related to an extended illness. Lee was born February 27, 1950, to Lee R. McDonald and Laura Jean Weeks McDonald. He was the first child of seven siblings.
Lee married Charlyn Grossman on September 29, 1972. Together they had two daughters, Leesa and Kayla, and one very special granddaughter, Sophie.
A viewing will be held April 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street in Logan. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 beginning at 12:00 noon at the Smithfield 11th Ward LDS Church located at 79 E 200 S Smithfield, with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30 am. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net. Lee will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a memorial fund in Lee's name at the USU Credit Union in Smithfield to assist with medical and funeral expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
