Leland Ray Hulse

1933 - 2019

Leland Ray Hulse passed away suddenly of natural causes on March 19, 2019. Ray was born to Leland Hulse and La Nez Hansen on Aug. 10, 1933. Ray married Marilyn Hall Glenn on June 2, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple.

Ray was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He owned and operated the Mt. Logan Cafe for years and later worked in the restaurant industry for various restaurant chains. He loved to cook for his family. In his younger years he enjoyed skydiving. He also enjoyed hunting with his boys and fishing with Marilyn.

Ray leaves behind Jeffrey Hulse (Seari), Regina Gould (Michael), Chris Webb (Kurt) and Justin Hulse; 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, infant son Raymond Kent, two brothers, Boyd Hulse, and Roger Hulse. We would like to thank his dear neighbor Becky Perry and all of the staff at Williamsburg and Home Health for their loving care of our Dad. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing that morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local food bank, which Ray donated to on a regular basis.