Leona Harrison Lundstrom
December 3, 1928 - August 10, 2019
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Leona Harrison Lundstrom passed away at the age of 90 from causes incident to age. Some family members are convinced that "she sneaked away to see Dad." That might just be true.
Leona was born December 3, 1928, in Lewiston, Utah, to Herbert and Alta Harrison. Although she weighed only 3 pounds, 15 ½ ounces, she was strong even then and managed to thrive. She graduated from North Cache High School and received a nursing degree from Logan LDS Hospital.
Leona married Ralph Calder Lundstrom on April 21, 1950, in the Logan Temple. A registered nurse, she worked nights at Logan LDS Hospital in labor and delivery. She later worked as a sanitarian for Bear River Health Department.
For several years, Leona was co-chairman of Logan's Beautification Committee. She served as president of Utah Environmental Health Association and also served on the national board.
After her retirement, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then worked as an officiator in the Logan Temple for 16 years. Throughout her life she enjoyed Church service, especially as a young women leader, and served in many capacities.
Leona's greatest joy in life was her family. Her home in Logan hosted many grandchildren as they attended USU. She loved spending time with family and receiving new pictures of them on her digital picture frame. She loved to read, and especially enjoyed mysteries. She also enjoyed any kind of puzzles, especially if they offered her enough of a challenge. She was an expert at working crossword and logic puzzles and loved to put jigsaw puzzles together. As a person she was a positive thinker, curious, confident, and caring-selflessly offering love and support to others.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen, and her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her children David (Janette) Lundstrom, Wendy (Steven) Beck, Gary (Julie) Lundstrom, Sharon (Rock) Davidson, and Ronald (Cindy) Lundstrom, along with 24 well-loved grandchildren and 67 great grandchildren.
Leona spent her last months at Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Center. Our thanks go out to them for their kindness and concern, which made those last few months more comfortable.
Viewings will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and on Friday, August 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Nibley 10th Ward meetinghouse (2825 S. 1000 West). The funeral will be held at that location starting at noon, followed by interment in the Logan cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019