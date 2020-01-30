|
Letty Mae Burt
May 31, 1939 - January 27, 2020
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Letty Mae Burt, eternal companion of David A. Burt, passed away at the age of 80, or as she would say, "39 and holding."
Letty was born May 31, 1939, in Little Sandy, Kentucky, to Mennefee and Lucinda (Weddington) Adkins. Her life in the hills of Kentucky changed dramatically when she met the Mormon missionaries in 1952. She joined the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 13, and considered it her life's greatest blessing.
She met David Burt while he was in the mission field, moved to Utah, and married him in 1958. They settled in North Logan and raised six children. Her many talents and skills included quilting (the tiniest, most perfect and even hand-stitching possible), sewing of last-minute dance costumes and choir dresses, cooking and baking and canning, family history, and award-winning penmanship.
Her greatest passion became missionary work, and when Dave retired, together they completed four full-time missions, in Switzerland, New York, Indiana, and Nebraska. Their time between missions was always spent excitedly preparing for the next one, and this now feels the same.
On the journey ahead of her are her parents, and siblings William, Irene, Julia Bell, Christine, and Paula. She is survived by sisters Lorene (LaMont) Fowler, Betty (Keith) Tilley, brother J.R. (Joyce) Adkins; children Cindy (Shane) Wardell, Robert (Linda) Burt, Susan (Michael) Kendrick, Steven (Lisa) Burt, James (Steffanie) Burt, Crystal (Kyle) Robison; 31 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a multitude of other cousins, nieces and nephews, and her husband David, whom she loved more than all the rest of us put together.
Viewings will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at Allen Mortuary, 420 E. 1800 North, North Logan, Utah, from 6-8:00 p.m., and Saturday, February 1, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1650 E. 2600 North, North Logan. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial in the North Logan Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 30, 2020