Lila Fern McDaniel (Reevs)
7/5/1937 - 9/28/2019
Lila Fern McDaniel, age 82, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Eugene, OR. Fern was born in Bloomfield, NM on July 5, 1937, to Elmer and Herberta McDaniel. Fern was a twin in a family of 13 children and was born and raised in Bloomfield, New Mexico but spent many years in the Logan and Smithfield, Utah area. Fern's education began in Bloomfield, NM where she graduated from Aztec High School in 1954. Later in life she attended USU in Logan, Utah, and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She began her career in the field of education as a teacher in Tabiona, Utah. Fern married Gordon Reevs on April 2, 1954. They were later divorced in 1976. Fern was a very talented artist who loved painting pictures of the outdoors and enjoyed knitting and quilting. She loved riding horses, hiking, and going on walks. Fern was very active in the church and loved serving those around her. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Melbourne, Australia and at the Joseph Smith Memorial Bldg. in SLC, UT. Fern is survived by her children, Gary (Nalani) Reevs of North Logan, UT; Eric (Daleen) Reevs of Eugene, OR; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, JR (Eloise) McDaniel of Bloomfield, NM; Herb (JoAnn) McDaniel of Hobbs, NM; Ted (Sandi) McDaniel of Woodland Hills, UT; Geneva (Bob) Priddy, Amarillo, TX; Eva (Val) Labrum, Roosevelt, UT; and Linda Kaczmar of Cedar City, UT. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, her sons, Craig and Michael Reevs; her sisters, Lavina, Verna, Dixie, Angelyn, her twin sister Faye, and her brother, Elmer. A viewing for friends and family will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the North Logan Canyon Ridge Chapel, 1650 East 2600 North, North Logan. Interment will be in the Smithfield Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.springerturner.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 8, 2019