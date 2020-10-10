Linda Hassan

July 14, 1939 - October 7, 2020

Our beloved mother returned to her Heavenly Father after a rich lifetime of service to her family. She lost her own parents when she was only nine and was raised by her grandmother and other family members. She retained strong relationships with her extended family throughout her life.

Linda married her sweetheart and lifelong companion Dennis Joseph Hassan on Valentine's Day 1959 and built an extensive family of her own, with seven children, 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Their busy home was a safe harbor for many family friends and cousins who would stay with them for extended periods.

They moved often and visited every state except Alaska. In later years she was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of traveling internationally with her friend Joan. A life-long learner, Linda attended college off and on as her children were growing, ultimately earning a Bachelor's in History from USU in 1987 - and graduated the same year as her oldest son, Joe. She loved art, theatre, and opera and painted throughout her lifetime. She was a voracious reader with a broad palate - from Russian history to classic literature to historical romance to biographies and especially the scriptures.

Linda's faith was dear to her. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of her high points was the sealing of her family in the Alberta Temple in 1976. She prayed for every family member, and many others, every night. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and we are sure she is continuing to watch over her family during this time of separation.

Linda is preceded in death by sisters Willa and Kay and her daughter Mary Hassan. She is survived by her husband Dennis and children Joe (Cammy) Hassan, Nancy (Frank) Howa, Donna (Dan) Allen, Dennis (Wendi) Hassan, Nick Hassan, and Tony (Marni) Hassan. Services will be held Monday, Oct. 12 at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful.





