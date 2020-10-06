Linda Kay Vance Blaser
August 23, 1942 - October 2, 2020
Linda Kay Vance Blaser passed away on October 2, 2020, in Providence, Utah. Linda was born August 23, 1942, in Logan, Utah, daughter of Lamont and Ione "Toni" Davis Vance. Linda grew up in Logan and graduated from Logan High Class of 1960. She developed childhood friendships with many who remained dear to her throughout her life.
Linda was the middle of 5 children. She cherished her relationships with all family members and friends. She learned to work at a young age picking beans and fruit, eventually becoming a trusted employee at A&W, Albertson's and Basha's.
Linda possessed a vivacious personality and was very active in High School, participating in Student Government, the Rockettes, and the singing group Chauntairs. She maintained deep relationships from these years and always looked forward to High School reunions. During her Senior year she dated Douglass Christian Blaser, whom she would marry in Logan on March 20, 1961.
Linda was a wonderful wife, devoted mother of three children (Wendy, Brady and Lisa) fun grandmother to 13, and great grandmother to 1. She helped everyone around her develop their talents and supported Doug in positions that would move the family to Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, Gilbert, and Salt Lake City. She later lived in Chandler, Arizona, and Richland, Washington.
Linda derived her greatest joys from serving others as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had the ability to make everyone around her feel loved and accepted. Linda loved to talk and would engage in deep conversation for hours and fed many spiritually. She loved to read, write poetry, make scrap books for family members and bake. Linda's children and grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy in life. She attended every sporting event she could make it to, treated her grandkids to annual birthday 'Date Nights' of dinner and a movie, and hosted regular sleepovers stocked with so much candy and soda that they were named Pigs Night Out. The later will live on as her grandchildren's greatest memories of her, where she taught them how to play card games (using M&M's as poker chips), provoked infamous rubber band wars, and most importantly, taught them the value of spending quality time with family. She was a best friend to her children, a spoil-them-rotten grandma, and a deeply caring, loving companion to her friends. As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda served faithfully wherever she was called.
Linda is survived by her three children; Wendy (Tony) Misseldine of Gilbert, Arizona; Brady (JanaRae) Blaser of Kennewick, Washington; Lisa (Kevin) Wolff of Queen Creek, Arizona; 13 grandchildren (MacKenzie, Paige, Kelsey, Clint, Sydney, Christian, Kyle, Jordan, Katana, Caden, Wyatt, Logan, Trey) and 1 great-grandchild (Easton); brothers Alan and Lee Vance; and sisters Joan Draney and Susan Wilson as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Lamont and Toni Vance.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to all who have expressed condolences and shared how Linda has impacted their lives. Please gather around your loved ones, share stories of Linda, have a good cry and laugh then embrace them and tell them how much you love them and let them know that eternal family reunions are the best!
At Linda's request, funeral services will not be held. As you consider your memories with Linda, please email your thoughts to her son Brady at bblaser63@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Temple Patron Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
.