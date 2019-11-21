|
Linda Kemp
May 6, 1935 - November 15, 2019
Linda Kemp passed away peacefully on Friday November 15th, in Salt Lake City. Linda was born May 6, 1935, in Salt Lake City, the daughter of Edward T. Hall, and Louise Gardiner Hall, the youngest of two children. The family moved to Provo and American Fork where Linda attended grade schools. The family then moved back to Salt Lake City where she attended Irving Jr. High, East High, and the University of Utah.
When in 5th grade, her grandfather Art Gardiner told her, he would buy whatever musical instrument she chose, with the agreement she would practice and become proficient and enjoy being a musician. Linda chose the violin, and kept her side of the bargain, and has played her violin, which she named Isabella, for over 50 years. She has played violin with grade school, high school, and as a Senior member with the USU symphony orchestra. In addition, she played within a violin sextet at East High, multiple string quartets, duos, solo, in Salt Lake, Logan, and the Southwest symphony orchestra in St. George during 20 years as a "Snowbird."
While at East High, she changed, mid year, from orchestra to Acapella as she wanted to have a different musical experience. She wanted to sing as well and play music. It was in Acapella she met and dated Jim Kemp, who would become her forever loving husband. Linda/Jim dated 5 months of their senior year in high school, and then 2 years at the University of Utah, each attending on scholarship. Linda was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was also voted Jr. Class secretary while she matriculated for her education degree.
At age 20, Jim was called on a 2 year mission to England. Linda wrote weekly while waiting and dating. She graduated and was teaching school when he returned in 1957; they picked up right where they left off, and were married 5 months later in the Salt Lake Temple on December 23, 1957.
While living in Salt Lake, Linda taught school as Jim finished and graduated from the University of Utah. Together they committed to raising what would become a family of 5 kids. In 1968, they moved to Logan, to start JK Business machines, and put down roots in Cache Valley.
Linda and Jim have enjoyed, with their children and friends, visiting Bear Lake for many summers; still holding family reunions at their cabin overlooking the lake. They have also enjoyed being "snowbirds" at their home in St. George during the past 20 winters.
Linda leaves us with the great memories of life, love, and laughter. Everyone who knew her could recognize her laugh. She was an excellent wife, mom, musician, cook (her spaghetti a specialty); and was a caring person for all she met.
Linda was preceded in death by her son Christian James Kemp, and her parents Edward and Louise Hall. She is survived by her brother Tom/Colleen Hall. She is also survived by her husband H. James Kemp, and her children Jennifer/Larry Carlson, Carolyn/Brian Spillane, Tori Rapheal, and Dan/Erin Kemp. Linda was also a loving Grandmother to 12 grandchildren, and 11 great Grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center in Logan, Utah, on Friday, November 22nd from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the Hillcrest 1st Ward, 875 North 1500 East in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, November 23rd beginning at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing prior at the same location from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place in the Logan City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019