|
|
Lloyd Dean Hall
November 9, 1935 - February 2, 2020
Lloyd Dean Hall, 84, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020.
Lloyd was born and raised in Hyrum, Utah. He was the youngest of eleven children. Shortly after completing two years of service in the United States Army, Lloyd met and married his wife Judy, of 58 years, in the Los Angeles Temple. Upon completion of Barber School in California they moved back to Hyrum and raised their three children Rob, Audrey, and Russ.
Lloyd worked over 30 years at the meat packing plant in Hyrum, while barbering part-time in a shop at his residence. Lloyd loved people and people loved Lloyd. He influenced many lives while working at the beef packing plant in Hyrum. He would also continue to enjoy and influence people through the 52 years of barbering. Lloyd was recognized in 2015 with Hyrum City's Distinguished Citizen Award. Lloyd was honored to be selected for the award with gratitude and surprise. He was humble, good-natured, and faith oriented. These attributes provided him with steadiness during life's challenges. They were the hallmarks of his life.
Lloyd loved the outdoors and traveling to see new areas. He particularly loved the Cache Valley mountains, ridges, canyons, streams, and hollows, and he knew them all by name. He loved being in the mountains with his sons, family, and close friends. Something he enjoyed till the end of his life. Lloyd was true to his faith and service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has left a legacy of service for his family to follow. Lloyd's testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ exemplifies to his family the eternal importance of family, love, and relationships.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judith Hall, his parents William George Hall and Sarah Ellen Maness Hall and all but one of his siblings.
Lloyd is survived by his three children, Robert (Cortney) Hall of Naples, UT; Audrey (Clayton) Ward of Shelley, ID; and Russell (Amy) Hall of Farr West, UT; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Golden.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Naples Beehive Home for their support and loving care.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Hyrum LDS church located at 600 South 200 East in Hyrum. A viewing will take place prior to funeral services at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 6, 2020