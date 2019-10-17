|
|
Lois Humphries
1928 - 2019
On October 12, 2019, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Lois Irene Wilson Humphries, passed away in her home in Logan, Utah. Lois was born June 29, 1928, in Shelley, Idaho, to William Ormus Wilson and Myrtle Irene Stoddard. She was married and sealed to Eldon Humphries in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 31, 1948.
She met her husband when she was a reporter for the school and he was a boxer. They dated and were married/sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Over the course of their marriage they moved 21 times as Eldon would get better jobs moving up in the Veterans Administration. They lived in Idaho, Arizona, Oregon, Minnesota, Texas, Maryland and Utah. Within all of those moves they raised 6 children.
Lois worked several years at Sears in Maryland where she loved to interact with customers. She was very good with people.
In her home in Logan, Utah, she was a social butterfly. Everyone called her the "young one" because she was much younger than many but it was more that she was in such good health for being in her 90's.
She is preceded in death in 2013 by her husband Eldon, and in 1985 by her son, William Craig Humphries and in 1998 by her son Steven Eldon Humphries; also a brother, Kenneth Wilson and her parents. She is survived by her children, Nancy Lynn, Martin Harold, Janet Lee, and Lisa Ann; her sister, Doris Anderson as well as 14 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in the Williamsburg Retirement Community Chapel at 132 W. 300 North, Logan, Utah, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a luncheon in Mendon, Utah, following. There will also be a graveside service in Rockville, Maryland at Parklawn Cemetery where husband Eldon and sons Craig and Steve are buried. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2019