Lois Marie Goodrich Obituary
Lois Marie Goodrich
10/18/1946 - 12/30/2019
Lois Marie Darcy Goodrich, age 73, of North Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2019, with her husband by her side, following a prolonged illness. She was born October 18, 1946, in Miami, Florida, to Stanley Michael Darcy and Ann Dorice Hamblin. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas mission, where she met her forever sweetheart, Jerry Goodrich. They were married on August 27, 1970, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they raised six children in Tridell, Utah.
She enjoyed gardening, writing poetry, sewing, quilting, reading, genealogy, and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a deep love for the gospel, and served in many capacities in the church including Relief Society President, Stake Young Women's President, and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She also served as the secretary to three Stake Patriarchs over a period of 25 years.
Lois and her family share many great memories working, playing, and learning together. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry, and her children: Anne Marie & Mike Miles, Nathan & Shanna Goodrich, Kent & Charity Goodrich, Ryan & Jana Goodrich, Renee & Brandon Shaffer, Todd & Rachel Goodrich, 25 grandchildren, and sister-in-law Linda Darcy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mike.
The family desires to express their deep thanks to the IHC Hospice staff who went above and beyond to lovingly care for our mom.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at 1105 East 2100 North, North Logan Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services beginning at 10:00 a.m. Another viewing will be held at the Tridell ward building on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00, followed by the dedication of the grave at the Tridell Cemetery.
Burial will be in the Tridell Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
